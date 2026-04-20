Blue Origin's New Glenn Mission: Successes and Setbacks in Space Race

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket launched successfully from Florida earlier this week but failed to properly deploy the AST SpaceMobile satellite into its intended orbit.

The mission underscored the competition between Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX as both companies strive to dominate the burgeoning space industry. Meanwhile, SpaceX confidentially moves toward a potential U.S. IPO.

Despite the setback in placing the satellite, the mission demonstrated the New Glenn rocket's reusability, marking another chapter in the dynamic landscape of space exploration efforts by these major players.

(With inputs from agencies.)