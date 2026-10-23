Global EV Trade Surges 52%, but a Handful of Economies Still Dominate the Market

The global electric vehicle (EV) trade network has expanded dramatically, connecting more economies and opening new export markets, yet the distribution of commercial power remains remarkably concentrated. New research reveals an increasingly interconnected international EV industry in which established automotive economies continue to dominate major trading relationships, even as their control over crucial connections begins to weaken.

The study, "The Evolving Global Electric Vehicle Trade Ecosystem: Network Structure and Trade Network Resilience," published in the World Electric Vehicle Journal, examines how global EV trade evolved between 2018 and 2025. Authored by Chong Ye, Jingying Wang, Bo Shao, Wenting Cao and Shijun Chen, the research draws on international trade data covering 80 major economies to investigate connectivity, geographic concentration, market dependence and the resilience of trading relationships.

The findings reveal a fundamental tension in the transition toward electric mobility. International trading relationships increased by approximately 52% between 2018 and 2025, while Europe, East Asia and North America retained their dominant positions. China considerably expanded its share of global exports, established trade hubs became less indispensable as intermediaries, and export destinations became more geographically diverse. Nevertheless, greater international integration did not eliminate structural inequalities or dependence on major markets.

EV Trade Is Expanding, but Global Integration Has Clear Limits

International trade in electrified vehicles underwent substantial structural expansion during the eight-year period. The number of active bilateral export relationships rose from 1,804 in 2018 to 2,884 in 2023, before declining modestly to 2,820 in 2024 and 2,740 in 2025. Despite the recent moderation, the network remained substantially more interconnected than at the beginning of the study.

Researchers examined bilateral trade in battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles across passenger-vehicle and bus categories. Using United Nations Comtrade records, supplemented by official Chinese customs data for 2025, they constructed annual trading networks representing more than 98% of global trade within the selected vehicle categories.

The proportion of possible trading relationships that were active increased from 28.54% in 2018 to 45.63% in 2023, before easing to 43.35% in 2025. Although international participation broadened considerably, fewer than half of all theoretically possible trade connections existed even at the network's most interconnected point.

Another revealing change concerned the distance separating economies within the trading system. Average network path length declined from 1.639 in 2018 to 1.468 in 2025, indicating that economies became more closely connected through direct or indirect relationships. At the same time, consistently high clustering showed that trading activity remained strongly organized around interconnected groups of economies.

These findings distinguish wider market participation from evenly distributed integration. More international connections can improve access to potential trading partners, but their resilience benefits depend on whether they offer meaningful alternatives when existing commercial relationships face disruption.

A Small Group of Economies Continues to Shape Global EV Commerce

The geographic organization of EV trade remained concentrated around three major regions: Europe, East Asia and North America. Europe maintained the densest regional trading relationships, combining extensive exchanges among European economies with substantial connections to other regions. East Asia remained influential through China, Japan and South Korea, while North America continued to represent an important trading region and destination market.

China's changing position was among the most striking developments. Its share of global exports within the selected electrified-vehicle categories increased from just 0.93% in 2018 to 9.92% in 2022 and 16.41% in 2025. Germany, meanwhile, became the largest exporter from 2020 onward, while Japan and the United States experienced declining relative export shares.

However, shifting export shares did not fundamentally dismantle the established hierarchy. China, Japan, Germany, the United States, South Korea and the United Kingdom repeatedly occupied the most connected positions. Their extensive relationships provided comparatively broad access to other economies and placed them at the center of international EV commerce.

The researchers identified between six and ten core economies in individual years. Core membership increased from eight economies in 2018 to ten in 2021, declined to six in 2023 and stabilized at seven in 2024 and 2025. Belgium joined the core during the later years, illustrating that structural positions could change without eliminating the network's concentrated organization.

For economies outside the leading trading centers, expanding participation did not necessarily translate into equivalent influence. Many maintained fewer or smaller commercial relationships, while the established hubs continued to benefit from extensive international connections. The findings suggest that market access and structural prominence remain distinct dimensions of participation in the EV industry.

Dominant Trade Hubs Are Losing Their Exclusive Advantage

One of the most revealing discoveries concerns the changing importance of countries that connect otherwise less directly linked trading partners. Although leading economies retained extensive international relationships, their advantages as intermediaries became less exclusive as the network expanded.

The researchers measured how frequently economies occupied important connecting positions between other participants. Japan's intermediary centrality declined from 0.081 in 2018 to 0.034 in 2025, while Germany's fell from 0.072 to 0.026. China's corresponding value declined from 0.070 to 0.037, and the United States recorded a reduction from 0.066 to 0.026.

A complementary assessment examined whether economies maintained access to trading partners that were not already extensively connected to one another. The highest recorded value on this measure declined from 49.649 in 2018 to 38.418 in 2025, indicating that the distinctive advantages associated with connecting separate groups weakened.

The development reflects an increasingly accessible trading network in which additional bilateral relationships provide alternative connections. Established hubs remain influential because of their extensive market reach, but other economies are becoming less structurally dependent on particular intermediaries.

China's changing export destinations reinforce this distinction between diversification and dependence. In 2018, Japan and the United States recorded particularly high dependence values for Chinese exports, at 0.249 and 0.248 respectively. Japan remained China's highest-ranked destination on this measure through 2021, before Belgium assumed that position between 2022 and 2025.

Belgium's dependence index subsequently declined from 0.174 in 2022 to 0.106 in 2025. Meanwhile, destinations including the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Brazil and Mexico gained prominence. The highest bilateral dependence value fell from 0.249 in 2018 to 0.106 in 2025, demonstrating a broader geographic distribution of China's export relationships.

Nevertheless, several important destinations continued to account for meaningful exposure. The research therefore identifies diversification as a reduction in certain forms of concentration rather than the elimination of external market dependence.

Why More Trade Connections Do Not Automatically Mean Greater Resilience

The findings carry significant consequences for how governments and manufacturers evaluate international EV trade. A larger number of commercial relationships may improve accessibility, but resilience also depends on geographic diversification, alternative markets, logistics arrangements and the ability to maintain trade when disruptions occur.

For manufacturers, entering additional export destinations requires more than establishing new commercial links. Technical standards, certification procedures, distribution systems and service requirements influence whether international market access becomes commercially sustainable. Firms concentrated in several countries within the same region may remain exposed to common disruptions despite having numerous trading partners.

Governments face a related challenge. Transparent certification procedures, compatible technical requirements and predictable trade rules can support stable commercial relationships. Conversely, sudden changes in tariffs or market-access conditions can redirect established flows, potentially reinforcing dependence on a smaller group of accessible destinations.

The findings are also relevant to economies seeking greater participation in electric mobility without extensive domestic vehicle manufacturing. International trade can expand access to electrified vehicles, although the persistence of dominant trading regions demonstrates that participation remains shaped by industrial capabilities and institutional conditions.

The researchers caution that their analysis covers finished electrified vehicles rather than the complete EV production chain. Critical minerals, battery materials, cells, electronic components and charging equipment are excluded. Several network indicators also measure the existence of trading relationships without incorporating their direction or monetary value.

Moreover, the research identifies historical structural changes rather than establishing their causes or simulating actual disruptions. Its findings cannot determine how tariffs, industrial subsidies, technological advances or geopolitical developments individually influenced the observed patterns, nor can increased connectivity alone demonstrate resilience under stress.

Future research could integrate vehicle trade with battery and critical-material networks, examine additional exporting economies and simulate how disruptions spread through interconnected markets. Such investigations would help determine whether emerging trading relationships offer genuine substitutes for established commercial channels.