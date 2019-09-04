Light Phone II debuts for USD 350 to help you embrace minimalism

International Development News
Two years after the original Light Phone was listed on Kickstarter, its successor, Light Phone II, is available for those who want to go back to basics and use the phone technology for what it is meant to be, sans the addiction.

ANI New York
Updated: 04-09-2019 22:22 IST
Unlike traditional smartphones, the Light Phone II is designed for as little use as possible.. Image Credit: ANI

Unlike traditional smartphones, the Light Phone II is designed for as little use as possible. It features an e-ink display and supports tools such as directions, calculator, and music player, the official website notes.

The device does not support feed, which basically means no addictive apps, including news and email. It supports 4G LTE, and a 950mAh battery that survives up to 3 days on 'light' use. It currently allows to text, call, and set alarms. The Light Phone II costs USD 350. (ANI)

