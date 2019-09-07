Lenovo Z6 Pro vs Oppo Reno 2 vs Redmi K20 Pro: Which is the real flagship killer?

Lenovo on Thursday made a grand comeback to the Indian smartphone market with the launch of three models, keeping in mind various aspects like best-in-class photography, superior performance, massive battery and, of course, the budget. The Chinese phone maker launched Lenovo Z6 Pro with a focus on tech enthusiasts, Lenovo K10 Note for youth, and the budget-centric Lenovo A6 Note.

The flagship Lenovo Z6 Pro, which was rolled out earlier in China and Europe, has been launched at a price tag of Rs 33,999 for the only (8GB + 128GB) variant in India. For this price tag, the Redmi K20 Pro which was launched back in July 2019, and the Oppo Reno 2, launched last week, appear to be the most obvious competitors of the Z6 Pro.

Here's a look at how the flagship devices stack up against each other.

Display

The Lenovo Z6 Pro sports a 6.39-inch (16.23cm) AMOLED waterdrop notch display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Dual Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch (16.23cm) AMOLED display with a 2340x1080-pixel resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, HDR range, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Oppo Reno 2 boasts a 6.5-inch (16.51cm) AMOLED Panoramic Screen with a 2400×1080-pixel resolution, 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection. The phone comes with Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back.

With big bezel-less display, better resolution and TUV Rheinland eye protection, the Oppo Reno 2 is little ahead, but the Redmi K20 and Z6 pro are equally giving stiff competition.

Processor and OS

The Lenovo Z6 Pro is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, based on 7nm process technology, coupled with Kryo 485 CPU and Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with Coldfront Liquid Cooling technology to deliver optimal performance while avoiding heating issues. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage and runs on Android 9 Pie on top of Lenovo's ZUI 11.

The Oppo Reno 2 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, based on 8nm process technology for exceptional gaming and graphics experience, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and 8G of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone also integrates 8-layer graphite stack cooling system that provides double-sided heat dissipation and sustained peak performance. The Reno 2 runs on Android v9.0 based on Color OS 6.1 operating system.

The Redmi K20 Pro is armored with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Adreno 640 GPU coupled with 6GB/8G of RAM and 128GB/256GB of in-built storage. The phone operates on the Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 and supports Game Turbo 2.0 that delivers the most immersive gaming experience to every hardcore mobile gamer.

In terms of processor, the Z6 Pro and K20 Pro are powered by the same SD855 chipset which is one of the fastest and powerful processors available in the market while the SD730G powering the Reno 2 is a mid-range game-centric processor, optimized for mobile gaming. On the memory front, the Z6 Pro and Reno 2 come with expandable storage option but the K20 Pro doesn't have such option.

Camera

The Lenovo Z6 Pro comes with a whopping 32-megapixel Front-facing Camera and AI-enabled Quad Rear Camera setup with Hyper-Video Recording, Video logs that incorporates a 48-megapixel primary lens powered by Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi K20 Pro houses a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f2.2 aperture and 0.8μm pixel size. On the back, it features AI Triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x Optical Zoom and f/2.4 aperture, a 13-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with 124.8-degree field-of-view and f/2.4 aperture. Additional camera features include 10x digital zoom, EIS for video stabilization and 960fps slo-mo video recording.

The Oppo Reno 2 houses the world's first 16-megapixel Shark-fin Rising selfie camera with video bokeh effect that slides in and out of action in just 0.8s. On the back, it features a Quad camera setup with 5x Hybrid Zoom and up to 20x Digital Zoom that includes a 48-megapixel Ultra-clear primary camera powered by SONY IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel Wide-Angle lens 116-degrees FOV, a 13-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and Auto Focus and a 2-megapixel Mono lens with Portrait Mode 2.0.

On the imaging front, the trio is going toe-to-toe with each other. Both Z6 Pro and Reno 2 have quad-camera setup, but K20 Pro lacks the Quad module. However, the Oppo Reno 2 comes with additional features like 20xDigital Zoom, AI Noise Reduction and dedicated NPU to capture much faster images in the night mode.

Battery

The Oppo Reno 2 is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology while the Redmi K20 Pro and Lenovo Z6 Pro house a 4000mAh battery with 27W charging support which will refuel faster than that of Reno 2.

Color and Price

The Lenovo Z6 Pro comes in Red and Black color options and is priced at Rs 33,999 for the only available (8GB + 128GB) storage model.

The Oppo Reno 2 comes in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black color options and is priced at Rs 36,990 for the lone (8GB+256GB) storage option.

The Redmi K20 Pro offers four color options: Carbon Black, Glacier Blue, Flame Red, and Pearl White and is available at a price tag of Rs 27,999 for (6GB+128GB) storage variant and Rs 30,999 for (8GB+256GB) storage variant, cheaper than the Z6 Pro and Reno 2.

If pricing has a major role to play in your buying decision, then Redmi K20 Pro (8GB+256GB) is an ideal option as it offers a price benefit of Rs 3000 over the base and the only available variant of Lenovo Z6 Pro (8GB + 128GB) and Rs 6000 benefit over the Oppo Reno 2 (8GB+256GB). If price is no bar, then both Lenovo Z6 Pro and Oppo Reno 2 are almost at par but the former gets an edge with SD855 SoC, selfie camera and storage expansion support up to 512GB.