HMD launches five phones including Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2: Check price, specs

HMD Global, the brand responsible for the manufacturing and marketing of Nokia phones, announced on Thursday two new smartphones namely Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 alongside three new feature phones including the Nokia 110, Nokia 2720 Flip and Nokia 800 Tough at the IFA 2019 tech show in Berlin. Both the mid-range smartphones share a number of similar features and design including the waterdrop-style notches, circular rear camera module, and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and are based on Google's Android One program. The Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 will go on sale in September-end and October respectively.

Nokia 6.2

The Nokia 6.2 boasts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay that supports Real-time HDR conversion and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and runs on Android 9 Pie which will receive platform upgrades for two years. The phone comes with 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage and a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.2 houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and triple rear camera setup with AI imaging that includes a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The Nokia 6.2 packs an AI-assisted 3500mAh adaptive battery that lasts up to two days, the company claims. On the connectivity front, the phone comes with WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC (in select markets) USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Nokia 6.2 will be available in two color options Ceramic Black, Ice and is priced starting EUR 199 (approx Rs 15,800).

Nokia 7.2

The Nokia 7.2 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with PureDisplay, Real-time HDR conversion support and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both sides. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and runs on Android 9 Pie. It comes with 64GB/128GB onboard storage and a dedicated microSD card slot that supports expansion up to 512 GB. Nokia says users can look forward to 2 years of Android upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

For photography, the Nokia 7.2 features a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and triple rear camera setup with ZEISS Optics that incorporates a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 5-megapixel depth sensor to enable true-to-life ZEISS portraits and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 118-degrees field-of-view.

The Nokia 7.2 also packs an AI-assisted 3500mAh adaptive battery with two-day life and 10W charging support. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC (in select markets) USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone also has a dedicated Google Assistant Button.

The Nokia 7.2 will be available in Charcoal, Cyan Green and Ice color options and is priced starting EUR 249 (approx Rs 19,700).