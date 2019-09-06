TECNO Mobile launches CAMON 12 series with upgraded AI camera

Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile (TECNO-Mobile.com) lately launched new smartphones CAMON 12 series with the upgraded camera to unlock a new image era. To mark the launch of the TECNO CAMON 12 series, TECNO announced to kick off #CAMON12#CtheWorld Best Photography Campaign, to create a stunning opportunity for all photography lovers, and the best photographic work will win the opportunity to be in National Geographic, the most leading influence and authority magazine in global photography.

Issued in 30 countries and with millions of readers every month, National Geographic is a global benchmark in photojournalism and has helped shape the history of photography. Nearly one-thousandth of the selection rate of National Geographic is extremely demanding, but a large number of excellent photographers and journalists with ideals and romanticism are born here, and the works with soul and passion often represent a standard.

To most photography lovers, National Geographic is authoritative, scientific, quasi-official, more like a recognition of photography's highest achievement than a magazine, this is the reason why photojournalists from around the world dream to publish their photographs there. Some of the photos published in the magazine have made seminal contributions to the art form. For instance, Admiral Robert E. Peary, in 1909, clasping his telescope, seeking to become the first man to reach the North Pole!

#CAMON12#CtheWorld Best Photography Campaign is an international competition with high standards crosses national boundaries and national races, targeting to aspire shutterbug and ordinary to explore the possibilities of mobile photography and enjoy the fun of mobile photography to the extreme.

The latest launched TECNO CAMON 12 series are equipped with the upgraded AI camera for any angle photography. It comes true that by unlocking TECNO CAMON 12 120° Super Wide Angle, 2cm Extreme Macro Photography, and Ultra Clear Shot and other functions, the consumers will be able to take blockbusters by a smartphone.

With this huge range of tools, participants can submit their best pictures on the TECNO Mobile website - bbs.TECNO-Mobile.com/index_new - from September 10 to October 29 (midnight Chinese time). All photo enthusiasts, whether or not they use TECNO Mobiles smartphones, are invited to submit their photos produced using mobile phones, without restriction as to when the images are recorded or which model of phone is used. Each participant will be limited to a maximum of 30 works, with either a photo, a 3x3 storyboard or a video file that will be considered as a single work.

From all the photos uploaded to the TECNO Mobile Facebook wall, the list of winners will be published on TECNO Mobile's website on November 1st and the 3 photos that get the most likes will be shortlisted, the 3 photographers will have a training with a pro photographer and to take a new series of photos by CAMON 12 Series. The pro photographer will select the best snap to recommend to be published in National Geographic.

Log into TECNO Facebook page, find the Unlock the #CAMON12#CtheWorld Best Photography Campaign post and click the link to participate, now!

