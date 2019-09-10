Mi Charge Turbo 30W wireless charging technology to debut in Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

When it comes to smartphone breakthroughs, Xiaomi certainly is the one leading the industry trend. The Chinese company on Monday announced the world's first 30W fast wireless charging technology designed for the 5G era alongside two new wireless charging accessories.

Accessories introduced at the China event include a Qi-compatible 30W Fan-cooled Wireless Charging Stand that can charge a 4000mAh battery from zero to 50 percent in about 25 minutes and 100 percent in 69 minutes. It sports a vertical air duct design that allows the air outlet to blow directly to the phone to reduce obstructions, improve heat dissipation and reduce the dust trapped in the air duct, Xiaomi said in a blog post.

The second accessory is a 20W Smart Tracking Wireless Charging Pad that automatically tracks and aligns its charging coils to a smartphone. While in wireless charging mode, it also displays charging status and time utilizing the dual-band transmission technology that uses the smartphones Bluetooth function to improve stability and provide an accessible and seamless charging experience.

Image Credit: Twitter (@Xiaomi)

According to the company, the Mi Charge Turbo 30W fast wireless charging solution will make its debut in the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone that will support four types of charging: wired fast charging, wireless flash charging, wired OTG reverse charging and wireless reverse charging.

Image Credit: Twitter (@Xiaomi)

Unstoppable

Xiaomi also revealed that it has already started working on 40W wireless charging technology and that it is forming a wireless charging alliance with leading companies across industries to spearhead in innovations in charging technologies alongside the 100W super fast charge technology with a full charge of 4000mAh battery under 17 minutes.