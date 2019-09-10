Motorola India to soon launch Moto E6 Plus on Flipkart

At the IFA 2019 tech show in Berlin, Lenovo-owned Motorola introduced a new member to the affordable Moto E family, the Moto E6 Plus, with an elegant design, dual-camera system, and a 3,000mAh battery. Now, the Motorola India is teasing a new silver-gray smartphone with hashtag #AbNoCompromise that comes with a waterdrop notch display, 64 GB internal storage at an unbeatable price, which is likley to be the Moto E6 Plus.

Also, a Flipkart teaser spotted by FoneArena with the same hashtag reveals the key specification of the upcoming Moto phone including a 6.1-inch Max Vision display, 64GB ROM and dual-camera module, which further confirms that the phone is indeed the Moto E6 Plus.

Zyaada storage, kam price. #AbNoCompromise on storing important files, your favorite movies, music and more, with 64 GB internal storage at an unbeatable price. Stay tuned for something new and exciting! pic.twitter.com/AkD5Lwo1D6 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 9, 2019

To recall, the global variant of the Moto E6 Plus sports a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision display with 1560 x 720-pixels resolution, 19.5: 9 aspect ratio. For smart unlocking experience, it integrates a fingerprint sensor that is subtly placed under the iconic Motorola logo and also features Face Unlock.

The Moto E6 Plus is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and 2GB / 4GB of RAM. It runs on Android 9 Pie and comes with 32 GB / 64 GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

On the imaging front, the Moto E6 Plus houses an 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture and Portrait, facial beautification features and the dual-camera module on the back incorporates a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture, a pixel size of 1.12 microns and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with built-in bokeh mode fro blurring effect.

The Moto E6 Plus is equipped with a replaceable 3,000 mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro USB 2.0, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. At present, the phone is available in only one color i.e. Silver Grey and is priced at EUR 139.99.