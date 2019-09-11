This is how Facebook will 'curate' news for you

Facebook is working on a dedicated news tab which will bring authentic information to users from verified sources. Now, it appears, the company is keen on controlling how this news flows to the users.

Based on an internal memo acquired by The Information, Facebook is looking at having human editors establishing editorial guidelines, Mashable reports.

This essentially means the news fed to the users would be largely censored based on what Facebook wants its users to read. It also appears that both local news outlets and stories with on-the-record sources will be prioritised. (ANI)

