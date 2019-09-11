International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

This is how Facebook will 'curate' news for you

Facebook is working on a dedicated news tab which will bring authentic information to users from verified sources. Now, it appears, the company is keen on controlling how this news flows to the users.

ANI California
Updated: 11-09-2019 23:23 IST
This is how Facebook will 'curate' news for you

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Facebook is working on a dedicated news tab which will bring authentic information to users from verified sources. Now, it appears, the company is keen on controlling how this news flows to the users.

Based on an internal memo acquired by The Information, Facebook is looking at having human editors establishing editorial guidelines, Mashable reports.

This essentially means the news fed to the users would be largely censored based on what Facebook wants its users to read. It also appears that both local news outlets and stories with on-the-record sources will be prioritised. (ANI)

Also Read: Scores of accusers to speak at hearing after Epstein's death

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : news outlets
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019