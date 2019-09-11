International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Tesla Model S sets new record for fastest four-door

Tesla's Model S set the record for fastest 4 doors ever at a California racetrack.

ANI California
Updated: 11-09-2019 23:26 IST
Tesla Model S sets new record for fastest four-door

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tesla's Model S set the record for fastest 4 doors ever at a California racetrack.

Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted that the Model S set the record in the category at the Laguna Seca racetrack in California. A video of the feat will be released soon.

The Tesla Model S promises to go from 0-60 mph in 2.4 seconds. It remains to be seen how the electric car with a 370 mi range shattered Jaguar XE SV's one minute 37.54 second lap time record. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Tesla Autopilot engaged in 2018 California crash; driver's hands off wheel -NTSB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019