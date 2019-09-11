Tesla Model S sets new record for fastest four-door

Tesla's Model S set the record for fastest 4 doors ever at a California racetrack.

Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted that the Model S set the record in the category at the Laguna Seca racetrack in California. A video of the feat will be released soon.

The Tesla Model S promises to go from 0-60 mph in 2.4 seconds. It remains to be seen how the electric car with a 370 mi range shattered Jaguar XE SV's one minute 37.54 second lap time record. (ANI)

