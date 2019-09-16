OnePlus 7T is arriving on September 26

OnePlus has officially announced that its anticipated OnePlus 7T series will be launched on September 26 at an event in New Delhi.

OnePlus made the announcement in an official tweet, accompanied with a small teaser video. Based on past rumours, the new series, including the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro, will be an incremental upgrade to the current lineup.

Both models are expected to pack Snapdragon 855 SoC, 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, AMOLED screens, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB internal storage, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a fast-charging battery. (ANI)

