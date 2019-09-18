International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

YouTube Masthead is coming to your TV screen

As more people move to internet-streamed entertainment, YouTube announced that it is bringing its Masthead as seen on the website, on the TV screen to help advertisers reach more audience.

ANI California
Updated: 18-09-2019 22:03 IST
YouTube Masthead is coming to your TV screen

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As more people move to internet-streamed entertainment, YouTube announced that it is bringing its Masthead as seen on the website, on the TV screen to help advertisers reach more audience.

In its official blog, YouTube said that the Masthead will appear on the YouTube app on TV and autoplay for viewers after a few seconds on compatible devices.

The feature is currently in globally-available beta and marketers can purchase the YouTube Masthead on TV screens and customise audiences. (ANI)

Also Read: Odisha Governor, CM greet people on the occasion of Nuakhai

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019