ISRO chairman K Sivan to attend IIT, Bhubaneswar convocation

PTI Bhubaneswar
Updated: 19-09-2019 13:44 IST
Indian Space ResearchOrganisation (ISRO) chairman Dr K Sivan is scheduled to attendthe 8th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute ofTechnology (IIT), Bhubaneswar on Saturday

Sivan will address the students of IIT, Bhubaneswar inthe community centre of the institute at Argul, Jatni. He willattend the function as the chief guest, an official releasesaid

This is the first visit of Sivan to the Odishacapital after the launch of the Chadrayaan 2 mission to themoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
