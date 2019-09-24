International Development News
Google to launch Pixelbook Go with 4K display: Report

In addition to its Pixel 4 lineup, Google is also expected to introduce its new laptop series and if the latest reports are anything to go by, the Pixelbook Go may make its debut at the October 15 event.

ANI California
Updated: 24-09-2019 23:27 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

According to Cnet, the Pixelbook Go is likely to feature a 13.3-inch, 16:9 screen, and come in 1080p and 4K models.

The 4K model will be high-end and will come with the 'Molecular Display' branding as seen on the Google Pixel Slate tablet. Configurations are likely to include Intel Core m3, i5 or i7 processors, up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. (ANI)

