Nintendo's Mario racer suffers launch day server overload

Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 25-09-2019 15:35 IST
Nintendo Co Ltd's hotly-awaited mobile title Mario Kart Tour launched on Wednesday with many users complaining server overload meant they were unable to play the game - seen as a major test of the Kyoto-based company's mobile ambitions. "The servers are experiencing heavy traffic. Your log-in request will be processed in the order it was received," reads a message that appears when the game is launched.

Nintendo did not respond to a request for immediate comment.

