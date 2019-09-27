Re-designed Samsung Galaxy Fold available for pre-booking in India

Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, is now available for pre-booking in India following its release in select global markets including South Korea, France, Germany Singapore, UK, and the US. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is scheduled for India launch on October 1 and is expected to be priced between Rs 1.5 lakh - Rs 1.75 lakh.

To recall, the highly anticipated foldable smartphone-cum-tablet was announced back in February 2019 but the commercial launch was delayed more than twice due to multiple issues with the screen.

However, after making the necessary design and construction improvements, the South Korean tech giant re-launched the device at the IFA 2019 tech show in Berlin.

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy Fold sports a 4.6-inch (11.62cm) HD+ Super AMOLED Display on the cover with 720x1680 pixels resolution which when opened turns into a 7.3-inch (18.51cm) tablet with Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display (main display) and a screen resolution of 2152x1536 pixels. The Galaxy Fold is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform based on 7nm process technology coupled with Adreno 640 GPU, 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage. The phone runs on Android 9 (Pie).

The powerful device is equipped with a 4,380mAh dual battery with QuickCharge 2.0 wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging and Wireless Power Share capabilities while the 5G model comes with 4235mAh battery capacity.

Image Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a breakthrough six-camera array to capture exceptional shots and videos. On the cover, the phone features a 10-megapixel selfie camera with 1.22μm pixel size, 80-degree field-of-view (FOV) and an aperture of f/2.2. Coming to the main display, the Galaxy Fold houses a 10-megapixel selfie camera and 8-megapixel RGB Depth Camera with 1.12μm pixel size, 85-degree FOV and an aperture of f/1.9.

On the back, the device features a triple camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel Ultra Wide Camera with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field-of-view, a 12-megapixel Wide-angle Camera with 77-degree field-of-view and dual-aperture mode(f/1.5 and f/2.4) and a 12-megapixel Telephoto Camera with f/2.4 aperture and 45-degree field-of-view.

Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou). Additional features include Dolby Atmos technology, Knox protection, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, and Bixby, Samsung's AI smart assistant.