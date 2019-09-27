YouTube makes it easy for creators to search comments

YouTube has introduced new search filters to make it easier for creators to find and respond to comments. As the official blog noted, the new comment search filters in YouTube Studio allow creators to filter comments by response status if it contains the question, subscriber count, subscriber status, and member status.

To enable the filters, go to YouTube Studio, select the Comments tab from the left menu and use the filter bar at the top of the page. You can combine different filters to narrow the search for specific comments. Additionally, the update also shows search results beyond the exact match in comments. For example, a search for 'subs' would also show 'subscriber' or 'subscribers'. (ANI)

