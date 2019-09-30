Science News Roundup: Elon Musk unveils new Mars rocket prototype, expects missions in months

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Elon Musk unveils new Mars rocket prototype, expects missions in months

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has unveiled the latest iteration of his space company's newly assembled Starship, outlining a speedy development timeline for the centerpiece vehicle of SpaceX's quest to launch humans to the moon and Mars. Musk showed a crowd of space enthusiasts and reporters at SpaceX's rocket development site late on Saturday in the remote village of Boca Chica, Texas, animations of Starship landing on the moon and Mars and predicted that the rocket's first orbital flight could come in the next six months, followed by missions to space with humans aboard the next year.

Also Read: Elon Musk says 'pedo guy' tweet did not suggest British cave diver was pedophile

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)