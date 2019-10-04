Apple increases iPhone 11 production over high demand: Report

Owing to high demand, Apple has reportedly increased the production of its latest iPhone 11 model.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, Apple has told suppliers to increase production range of iPhone 11 by up to 10 per cent or 8 million units following better-than-expected demand worldwide.

The demand is said to be in response to Apple's strategy of reducing the starting price of the new models. Apple introduced three new models: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, with a price starting at USD 699 for the base model. (ANI)

