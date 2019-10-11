Nokia 6.2 goes on sale in India via Amazon; price starts at Rs 15,999

HMD Global, the brand responsible for the manufacturing and marketing of Nokia phones, launched today the Nokia 6.2 in India. The mid-range smartphone which was unveiled last month at the IFA 2019 tech show in Berlin comes with a waterdrop-style notch, circular rear camera module, and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and is based on Google's Android One program.

Starting today, the smartphone is available on Amazon in the Ceramic Black color option and the lone 4GB+64GB memory configuration, carrying a price tag of Rs 15,999. Launch offers include No Cost EMI on select cards and up to Rs 9,600.00 discount on Exchange.

The Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch (16cm) Full HD+ PureDisplay with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and supports Real-time HDR conversion. The device comes with a unique metallic finish and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and also incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device operates on Android 9 Pie which will receive platform upgrades for two years and monthly security updates for three years.

Image Credit: Nokia

For photography, the Nokia 6.2 houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and triple rear camera setup with AI imaging that includes a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The Nokia 6.2 is equipped with an AI-assisted 3500mAh adaptive battery that the company claims will last up to two days. Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS+Galileo, USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.