Google Pay will soon allow you to pay for transport cards

Fare payment system Cubic Transportation Systems has teamed up with Google Pay to offer contactless transit payments.

Updated: 14-10-2019 23:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Fare payment system Cubic Transportation Systems has teamed up with Google Pay to offer contactless transit payments.

Using Google Pay, riders will be able to pay for journeys in cities like New York, Vancouver, Sydney, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. Travellers can already purchase transport tickets using Google Pay in the city of London, Engadget reports.

Users can reload funds and purchase tickets from their mobile device by adding a transit card to Google Pay. This reduces the need for carrying a physical travel card. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
