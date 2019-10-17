Nubia Red Magic 3S gaming smartphone launched in India; price starts at Rs 35,999

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Nubia launched today the Nubia Red Magic 3S gaming smartphone with Active liquid-cooling technology, 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and 5,000mAh battery in India.

Starting October 21, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart in Cyber Shade and Mecha Silver color options and two memory configurations- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 35,999 and Rs 47,999 respectively. Launch offers include- 10 percent Instant Savings on Citi Credit and Debit Cards, 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, an additional Rs 3000 discount and No cost EMI option starting from Rs 4,000/month.

Coming to the specifications and features, the Nubia Red Magic 3S sports a 6.65-inches FHD AMOLED display with 90hz refresh rate, 2340x1080-pixels resolution, HDR support and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass and also features Nubia's signature and customizable RGB strip.

Touted as the world's only phone with a dual cooling system, the Nubia Red Magic 3S is armored with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform coupled with Adreno 640 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard UFS 3.0 storage and operates on Android 9. The Red Magic 3S combines world-class liquid cooling technology with an internal turbofan to deliver effective smartphone cooling performance for the lag-free gaming session. Furthermore, it also features the Game Space 2.1 dashboard with new features for a more immersive gaming experience.

The gaming smartphone houses a 48-megapixel primary camera powered by Sony IMX586 sensor with large f/1.79 aperture which supports 1920fps Slow-motion Video Shooting, 8K high-definition video recording, PDAF Focusing, and Super Night Scene mode. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 2.0μm pixel size.

The Nubia Red Magic 3S packs an impressive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support that recharges the phone in no time. Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, A-GPS, USB 3.0, Type-C, Dual nano-SIM slot, and a 3.5mm Audio Jack. The phone incorporates G-sensor, Proximity, Light, Compass and fingerprint sensors.

The phone also features Touch-sensitive Shoulder Triggers that replace the on-screen buttons for more precise and customized control during the gaming session. Other features include- Gaming Port, Fourth Generation AI Engine, Customizable RGB Strip, Dual Superlinear Speaker, 3D Surround Sound, DTS 7.1 Channel and DTS XUltra Technology for superior audio quality.