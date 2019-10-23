Here's everything the MIUI 11 update brings for the Redmi K20 users

Xiaomi Redmi K20 has started receiving the MIUI 11 software update with a new optimized modern UI design and more dynamic visuals. The MIUI 11, the newest version of the company's user interface is based on Android 9 Pie and was officially unveiled late last month at an event in China alongside the Mi 9 Pro 5G and Mi full-screen TV Pro.

Other Xiaomi smartphones including the POCO F1, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7s and Redmi Note 7 Pro will also get upgraded to the MIUI 11, this month. However, recently-launched devices including the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will get MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

The Redmi K20 was initially launched with MIUI 10 but with the latest software update, users will enjoy a host of new features including always-on display, dynamic clocks, video wallpapers, powerful gestures, PC-level document viewer, emergency SOS, and health tracking features.

The full changelog for MIUI 11 version 11.0.2.0 includes:

Ultimate full-screen experience

Dark Mode

No visual clutter

Interactive touch controls

Always-on display

Personalize your lock screen with customizable signature, clock, wave dial and more

Breathing light effect for incoming notifications

Special effects for new screen experience

Image Credit: Mi Community

Dynamic and improved sound effects

Ambient nature sounds such as the chirping of birds, water drops, wind chime noise and more for notifications

Dynamic alarm ringtones

Mi Share

Share photos, files, and even apps to other devices wirelessly

Mi Work

Thumbnail-view to access relevant documents quickly

Preview documents without any external app

Mi Doc Viewer to view any saved document and to make work easier and more efficient

Manage to-do list better by filing and organizing them in the Notes app

Minimize calculator and use it without switching between apps

Mi Life

Image Credit: Mi Community

Steps tracker: Track your steps along with distance and calories burnt and view progress on your App Vault

Period tracker: Record and track your menstruation cycle in the calendar app

Quick replies: Check messages without switching window or interrupting current task

Wireless printing

Print photos and documents wirelessly without installing additional apps

Immersive gaming

Game Turbo: Powerful gaming tools and cool sound effects for an immersive gaming experience

Gaming toolbox 2.0: Switch between networks, block messages, use quick replies and answer calls in the background without interrupting your gaming session.

Emergency SOS

Activate emergency SOS in 4 seconds and send a message with your location info to your emergency contacts.

Mint Keyboard

Supports English and 25 other Indian languages

Real-time emoji suggestions for Indic languages

Translations within Transliterations

Image Credit: Mi Community