Here's everything the MIUI 11 update brings for the Redmi K20 users

The Redmi K20 was initially launched with MIUI 10 but with the latest software update, users will enjoy a host of new features including always-on display, dynamic clocks, video wallpapers, powerful gestures.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 23-10-2019 15:30 IST
Image Credit: Mi Community

Xiaomi Redmi K20 has started receiving the MIUI 11 software update with a new optimized modern UI design and more dynamic visuals. The MIUI 11, the newest version of the company's user interface is based on Android 9 Pie and was officially unveiled late last month at an event in China alongside the Mi 9 Pro 5G and Mi full-screen TV Pro.

Other Xiaomi smartphones including the POCO F1, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7s and Redmi Note 7 Pro will also get upgraded to the MIUI 11, this month. However, recently-launched devices including the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will get MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

The Redmi K20 was initially launched with MIUI 10 but with the latest software update, users will enjoy a host of new features including always-on display, dynamic clocks, video wallpapers, powerful gestures, PC-level document viewer, emergency SOS, and health tracking features.

The full changelog for MIUI 11 version 11.0.2.0 includes:

Ultimate full-screen experience

  • Dark Mode
  • No visual clutter
  • Interactive touch controls

Always-on display

  • Personalize your lock screen with customizable signature, clock, wave dial and more
  • Breathing light effect for incoming notifications
  • Special effects for new screen experience



Dynamic and improved sound effects

  • Ambient nature sounds such as the chirping of birds, water drops, wind chime noise and more for notifications
  • Dynamic alarm ringtones

Mi Share

  • Share photos, files, and even apps to other devices wirelessly

Mi Work

  • Thumbnail-view to access relevant documents quickly
  • Preview documents without any external app
  • Mi Doc Viewer to view any saved document and to make work easier and more efficient
  • Manage to-do list better by filing and organizing them in the Notes app
  • Minimize calculator and use it without switching between apps

Mi Life



  • Steps tracker: Track your steps along with distance and calories burnt and view progress on your App Vault
  • Period tracker: Record and track your menstruation cycle in the calendar app
  • Quick replies: Check messages without switching window or interrupting current task

Wireless printing

  • Print photos and documents wirelessly without installing additional apps

Immersive gaming

  • Game Turbo: Powerful gaming tools and cool sound effects for an immersive gaming experience
  • Gaming toolbox 2.0: Switch between networks, block messages, use quick replies and answer calls in the background without interrupting your gaming session.

Emergency SOS

  • Activate emergency SOS in 4 seconds and send a message with your location info to your emergency contacts.

Mint Keyboard

  • Supports English and 25 other Indian languages
  • Real-time emoji suggestions for Indic languages
  • Translations within Transliterations



