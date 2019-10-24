Internet tech should evolve to speak language that people understand: IT Min official

Internet-based apps like Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa or any other technology dealing with communication should evolve to adopt simple language that people speak, a senior IT ministry official said on Thursday. "Content is changing. Content on the internet will be more voice-based like based on Google voice assistant or Amazon's Alexa. We need to have these assistants talking in a language that we understand," Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov at Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

He was speaking at the 'Bhashantara' event organized by industry chamber Ficci. He said that his driver uses Google Maps but he is often confused when the app suggests the direction in Hindi rather than using frequently used term 'left' and 'right'.

"We need to think of Hindi, Telugu or Marathi we speak. Every language evolves... Very often we use Google to translate English to Hindi and sometimes it comes with such pure Hindi word that even Hindi speaking people don't understand," Singh said. He suggested that technology experts should address the gaps that lead to errors in the case of translations done digitally.

