Twitter says it removes more than half of abusive tweets before they are flagged

Despite reporting systems in place, Twitter says that it is more proactive in removing harmful content even before someone puts in a complaint.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Despite reporting systems in place, Twitter says that it is more proactive in removing harmful content even before someone puts in a complaint.

Twitter said that it now removes more than 50 per cent of all abusive tweets before users report them, The Verge reports.

Twitter, which uses automated moderation tools that leverage machine learning for faster identification and moderation, said automated flagging has grown from 43 per cent of all abusive tweets last quarter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

