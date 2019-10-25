Moto G8 Plus launched for Rs 13,999 alongside Moto G8 Play and Moto E6 Play in India

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility has introduced two new mid-tier smartphones to the Moto G family, namely, the Moto G8 Plus and the Moto G8 Play with an edge-to-edge display, class-leading camera technology, bigger batteries, and more powerful performance, alongside the budget-centric Moto E6 Play smartphone.

Currently, the Moto G8 Plus is available for purchase in select markets including Brazil, Mexico, and India and is priced starting at INR 13,999. Starting October-end, the smartphone will also be rolled out, throughout Australia and Europe for EUR269 and across Latin America in the coming months.

The Moto G8 Play is available only across select LatAm countries including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Peru and carries a price tag of R$ 1,099 (Brazilian Real). The device will be available across other LatAm countries in the coming months.

Over the coming months, the Moto E6 Play will be available throughout Europe, Latin American countries including Brazil, Mexico, select Asian countries and will be priced starting at EUR109.

Specifications and features

Moto G8 Plus

The Moto G8 Plus features 6.3-inch (16.02 cms) Max Vision FHD+ U-notch display with 2280 x 1080-pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. It also incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature.

The G8 Plus is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64 GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512 GB via a hybrid MicroSD card slot. The device runs on Android 9 Pie.

As for the camera, the phone features a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and Quad Pixel technology, followed by a 5-megapixe depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 16-megapixel dedicated ultra-wide angle action camera with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree field-of-view. Additional camera features include- Digital zoom (up to 8x), Burst shot, Auto HDR, Timer, High res zoom, Portrait mode, Slow motion video, Timelapse video, Hyperlapse video, Night Mode, Electronic video stabilization and more.

On the front, it packs a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 4x low light sensitivity, Auto HDR, Slow motion video, Timelapse and other features. The front camera supports FHD video recording at 120fps / 30fps and HD recording at 30fps.

The Moto G8 Plus packs a 4000 mAh battery that lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and offers 8 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging via 15W TurboPower charging technology. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0; GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo; NFC; USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone is available in two color options- Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink and comes with water repellent design to protect from accidental spills and splashes.

Moto G8 Play

Coming to the Moto G8 Play, the device sports a 6.2-inch Max Vision HD+ Display with a 19: 9 aspect ratio and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM, and 64GB onboard storage. In terms of performance, the moto g8 play, as the company claims, is 30 percent faster than its predecessor, the moto g7 play.

The triple-camera system features a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that offers 117-degrees field-of-view.

The phone packs a 4000 mAh battery that lasts up to 2 days and recharges quickly with 10W fast-charging via USB-Type C port. The moto g8 play is available in Onyx Black and Magenta Red color options.

Moto E6 Play

The budget smartphone features a 5.5-inch HD+ Max Vision HD+ IPS LCD display with 1440 x 720-pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device also incorporates face unlock feature and a fingerprint scanner placed discreetly beneath the iconic batwing logo on the back panel.

The Moto E6 Play is powered by quad-core MediaTek MT6739 chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 256 GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For photography, the phone houses a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and PDAF and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone is equipped with a 3000 mAh battery and connectivity features include- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2; GPS; Micro-USB port, USB 2.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto E6 Play sports an elegant and compact body with a metallic finish in Steel Black and Ocean Blue color options.