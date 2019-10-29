Vivo NEX 3 4G variant launched in Ukraine, price starts at UAH17,999

The Vivo NEX 3 flagship smartphone which was unveiled last month in Shanghai, China has been launched in Ukraine. The 4G variant of the smartphone is available for pre-booking via Allo and Citrus and will go on sale on November 7.

The device is available in 8GB+128GB memory configuration and carries a price tag of UAH17,999 (after discount). Notably, the Vivo NEX 3 5G, it's variant with next-generation connectivity capabilities is not available for purchase in the country.

Specifications and features

The smartphone features a 6.89-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Waterfall FullView Display with 1080x 2256-pixel resolution at 363 ppi, 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and an in-display fingerprint for fast unlocking experience. Ditching the physical volume and power buttons, the NEX 3 responds to every touch with tactile feedback using the Touch Sense system that works in conjunction with the X-axis tactile response mechanism.

The Vivo NEX 3 is armored with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform along with Adreno 640 GPU for multitasking and enhanced graphics. The 4G model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB super-fast UFS 3.0 storage which is 79 percent faster as compared to the UFS 2.1. The device operates on Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

Coming to the optics, the Vivo NEX 3 features a circular triple rear camera module that incorporates a 64-megapixel primary lens powered by the Samsung S5KGW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degrees field-of-view and a 13-megapixel ultra-high-definition telephoto camera with f/2.48 aperture.

The phone houses a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera (central rising) with f/2.09 aperture. Additional camera features include- Hyper-HDR, Macro mode, Portrait mode, EIS, Slow Motion, Timelapse, Super Macro, Live Photos, 4K UHD recording (3840x2160) and more.

The Vivo NEX 3 is powered by a 4500mAh battery that supports Vivo's 22.5W flash charging. Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11 b / g / n; Bluetooth v5.0; NFC; OTG; GPS; 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port.