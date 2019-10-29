FarmSmart and tech partner Amido launched holistic mobile app for African farmers

FarmSmart is an application launching into Kenya in October 2019.

Its aim is to build the farming capacity of people across Africa.

The new app will target young people in Kenya (and eventually globally) who are seeking to get more from their land.

The app is free for users and works through a unique recommendations' engine, where, via a chatbot, the user will give their plot size, location season and soil type.

Based on the data provided during sign up – the app recommends a list of crops and crop rotations the user could follow – providing step-by-step guides through each stage.

The app enables farmers to track their finances and support them to sell their produce on the open market.

FarmSmart, in partnership with London-based technical consultancy Amido, has launched an innovative mobile application that shares essential, sustainable and climate-smart farming knowledge to smallholder farmers. Providing tailored recommendations for farmers based on location, soil-type, season and irrigation access, the app provides a powerful source of knowledge to smallholder farmers online and offline.

The mobile application has a range of features that will enable farmers to track their finances, connect with other farmers, and eventually support them to sell their produce on the open market. With an easy to use UX, the app provides an immersive learning experience, taking the user through all stages of the growing process, including identifying pests and diseases, making organic pesticides, right through to post harvest tips.

In addition, the app includes links to chat groups, allowing the farmers to communicate, share information and eventually sell their produce on the market; and all this is presented through an accessible, simple, intuitive and progressive interface.

'At Amido we believe that technology, and particularly its ability to empower people with greater knowledge and understanding of the world around them, has a massive role to play in helping us live more sustainable, and have a low impact and environmentally responsible life.' Amido CEO – Alan Walsh. 'The FarmSmart project has been a very significant CSR investment and is an example of the way in which our technology has a positive impact, by helping embed sustainability into communities all around the world.'

'FarmSmart is a powerful tool that revolutionises how organisations working with farmers disseminate sustainable farming content. For farmers, it recommends what to grow and takes them step by step through how to grow the recommended plot or crop. Through its easy to use platform and immersive content, FarmSmart is about empowering anyone to be an agri-entrepreneur.' – FarmSmart's founder – Alia Malik.

