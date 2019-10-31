International Development News
PM Modi visits exhibitions by police showcasing modern technologies

Technological Demonstration Site consisted of various displays by Police and Paramilitary forces, showcasing modern technologies including the exhibition of lethal and non-lethal arms.

Delhi Police highlighted the digital initiatives while the J&K police exhibited security vehicles used for ensuring the safety and security of the nation. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, inaugurated the Technology Demonstration Site at Kevadia in Gujarat, today.

CISF, CRPF, BSF, NSG and various State police contingents displayed their modern technology centering on various themes like aviation security, modernization of forces, digital initiatives, etc.

While CISF's theme centered on integrating modern technology with a focus on faster and efficient facial recognition technology at airports, NSG showcased the security kits, modern weaponry, and remote-controlled vehicles and equipment.

Ministry of Home Affairs prominently displayed the initiative of '112', signifying one number for all emergencies. The highlights of MHA display were National Database on Sexual Offenders, e-Mulaqat and other digital initiatives.

The CRPF stall displayed the gallantry medals and honors received by the CRPF personnel. The history displaying the saga of valor since 1939 and memorable battles fought by CRPF were also exhibited.

Prime Minister also visited the exhibitions by Gujarat Police, which showcased the Vishwas project and modern technology gears. Delhi Police highlighted the digital initiatives while the J&K police exhibited security vehicles used for ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

