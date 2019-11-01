International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Google to buy Fitbit for $2.1 bln

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:43 IST
UPDATE 1-Google to buy Fitbit for $2.1 bln
Image Credit: ANI

Alphabet Inc-owned Google will buy wearable device maker Fitbit Inc for $2.1 billion, as the search giant looks to enter the fast-growing market for fitness trackers and smartwatches.

Fitbit said on Friday it had been offered $7.35 per share in cash, a premium of about 19% to the stock's closing price on Thursday. Fitbit shares have gained more than 40% since Reuters exclusively reported on Monday that Google had made an offer for the maker of the popular colorful fitness trackers.

While Google has joined other major technology companies such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in developing smartphones, it has yet to develop any wearable offerings. Qatalyst Partners LLP acted as financial adviser to Fitbit, while Fenwick & West LLP was its legal adviser.

Also Read: EXPLAINER-Google hails 'quantum supremacy', but don't chuck out your PC just yet

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Google enters wearables market with $2.1 bln Fitbit deal

Alphabet Inc-owned Google will buy fitness tracker pioneer Fitbit Inc for 2.1 billion, as the search giant takes on Apple and Samsung in the fast-growing market for wearable devices.Google said on Friday that it sees an opportunity to intro...

Google to buy wearables maker Fitbit for USD 2.1 billion

Washington, Nov 1 AFP Google has agreed to buy Fitbit for USD 2.1 billion in a move giving the US tech giant an entry into the wearable technology space, the two companies announced Friday. The move comes with Google seeking to expand beyon...

Lebanon Uber driver gets death sentence for murder of British diplomat -NNA

A Lebanese court sentenced Uber driver Tariq Houshieh to death on Friday for the murder of British diplomat Rebecca Dykes in December 2017, state news agency NNA reported.House confessed to raping and strangling the 30-year-old Dykes, who w...

Man crushed to death during transportation of Metro girder

A 25-year-old man was crushed to death after a girder weighing about 100 tons, being transported to a Metro construction site, fell on him in the western suburb of Kandivali, the police said on Friday. The incident took place in the early ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019