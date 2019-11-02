Google Maps 'Incognito Mode' starts rolling out to Android users

The long-promised Incognito Mode for Google Maps is finally being rolled out to Android users.

With Incognito Mode, activity in the app such as search queries, directions, or location, won't be saved to your Google Account, the official blog notes.

To enable the Incognito Mode, tap on your profile picture in the Google Maps app and select 'Turn on Incognito Mode'. (ANI)

