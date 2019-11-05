LG unveils G Pad 5 10.1 with SD821 SoC; 8,200 mAh battery in South Korea

South Korean electronics giant LG recently launched the G Pad 5 10.1, its newest addition to the G Pad portfolio with IPS panel, wider and lighter display, high capacity battery, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick and secure unlocking experience.

The LG G Pad 5 10.1 comes in lone Silver color option and carries a price tag of KRW 4,40,000 ( roughly USD 380). The device measures 247.2 x 150.7 x 8 mm and weighs 498g. The signature LG logo is placed on the rear side, more specifically, at the lower end of the device.

Image Credit: LG

Coming to the display, as the name suggests, the device features a 10.1-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1200-pixels resolution and a wide 178-degree angle-of-view. It also comes with a blue light filter and black and white mode to ease eye strain while reading e-books or surfing the web.

The LG G Pad 5 10.1 is powered by 2.34 GHz Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB UFS2.0 stoarge which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The device operates on Android 9.0 Pie.

Image Credit: LG

As for the cameras, the device is equipped with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear autofocus camera. The LG G Pad 5 10.1 packs an all-day 8,200 mAh battery with QC3.0 fast-charging support. Connectivity features include- WiFi 802.11ac; Bluetooth 4.2 BLE; GPS; USB Type-C port, SIM card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.