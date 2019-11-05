International Development News
Development News Edition

This Android app secretly purchases premium content without the user being aware

Ai.type affects users by depleting the mobile data of Android users subscribed to digital services and thereafter adds unwanted charges for unauthorized purchases.

This Android app secretly purchases premium content without the user being aware
Image Credit: Pexels

Security researchers at Secure-D, a leading anti-fraud solution from mobile technology company Upstream have identified a popular Android keyboard app, ai.type, making millions of unauthorized purchases of premium digital services.

Developed by ai.type LTD, an Israeli company, the on-screen keyboard app had more than 40 million users and has been delivering millions of invisible ads and non-human clicks.

Notably, the app had 10 million downloads until its removal from Google Play in June 2019. The app is still available from other Android marketplaces and is used by millions of Android users.

Ai.type affects users by depleting the mobile data of Android users subscribed to digital services and thereafter adds unwanted charges for unauthorized purchases. Furthermore, it consumes a lot of battery (owing to the background activity), even if the device is not in use, subsequently affecting the overall performance of the phone.

Image Credit: Secure-D

"Shortly after the removal from Google Play, in July 2019, suspicious activity spiked exponentially for a two-month period. It has since remained high, though in lower volumes than during the summer spike. The strange transaction behavior and the app's subsequent removal from Google Play prompted researchers to investigate further. Secure-D experts examined two Android devices with the ai.type app installed," the report said.

Over 14 million suspicious transaction requests from 110,000 devices located across 13 countries, mainly in Egypt and Brazil, were tracked and blocked by Secure-D. If not blocked, these fraudulent transaction requests would have cost users up to USD18 million in unwanted charges, the researchers reported.

Android users are advised to look for unusual behavior and check if their phones have any suspicious app installed. Users should also review their bills for unwanted or unexpected charges for accessing premium data services.

Additionally, before downloading any app, users should check the app's reviews, developer details, and list of requested permissions, ensuring that they all relate to the app's stated purpose, the experts said.

Read the full findings of the report here.

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NGT asks centre for best solution to air pollution, adopt holistic approach

The National Green Tribunal NGT on Monday asked the central government to come up with the best solution to tackle pollution and adopt a holistic approach to deal with the issue. The tribunal was examining the status of implementation of th...

UPDATE 3-Horse racing-Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup thriller

Australian stayer Vow and Declare won the 159th running of the Melbourne Cup by a neck at Flemington racecourse on Tuesday with the race overshadowed by a stewards protest and a horse pulling up lame with a cracked pelvis.The Danny OBrien-t...

Virat Kohli celebrates 31st birthday with 'soulmate' Anushka Sharma

India skipper Virat Kohli, who is celebrating his 31st birthday, is feeling blessed to be visiting divines places with his soulmate, wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places...

UPDATE 3-China cuts loan rate for 1st time since 2016, seeks to soothe bond market

Chinas central bank cut the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility MLF loans on Tuesday for the first time since early 2016, as policymakers work to prop up a slowing economy hit by weaker demand at home and abroad.Analy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019