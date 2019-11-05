This Android app secretly purchases premium content without the user being aware

Security researchers at Secure-D, a leading anti-fraud solution from mobile technology company Upstream have identified a popular Android keyboard app, ai.type, making millions of unauthorized purchases of premium digital services.

Developed by ai.type LTD, an Israeli company, the on-screen keyboard app had more than 40 million users and has been delivering millions of invisible ads and non-human clicks.

Notably, the app had 10 million downloads until its removal from Google Play in June 2019. The app is still available from other Android marketplaces and is used by millions of Android users.

Ai.type affects users by depleting the mobile data of Android users subscribed to digital services and thereafter adds unwanted charges for unauthorized purchases. Furthermore, it consumes a lot of battery (owing to the background activity), even if the device is not in use, subsequently affecting the overall performance of the phone.

Image Credit: Secure-D

"Shortly after the removal from Google Play, in July 2019, suspicious activity spiked exponentially for a two-month period. It has since remained high, though in lower volumes than during the summer spike. The strange transaction behavior and the app's subsequent removal from Google Play prompted researchers to investigate further. Secure-D experts examined two Android devices with the ai.type app installed," the report said.

Over 14 million suspicious transaction requests from 110,000 devices located across 13 countries, mainly in Egypt and Brazil, were tracked and blocked by Secure-D. If not blocked, these fraudulent transaction requests would have cost users up to USD18 million in unwanted charges, the researchers reported.

Android users are advised to look for unusual behavior and check if their phones have any suspicious app installed. Users should also review their bills for unwanted or unexpected charges for accessing premium data services.

Additionally, before downloading any app, users should check the app's reviews, developer details, and list of requested permissions, ensuring that they all relate to the app's stated purpose, the experts said.

Read the full findings of the report here.