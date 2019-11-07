Vivo X30 to debut next month with Samsung Exynos 5G 980 SoC

Vivo X30 with Exynos 980 SoC, Samsung's first AI mobile processor with an integrated 5G modem will officially be unveiled in December, the Chinese phone maker announced at a joint press conference with the South Korean tech giant in Beijing, China.

Samsung unveiled the Exynos 980 chipset in early September and comes with an integrated 5G modem that delivers blazingly fast downlink speed of up to 2.55Gbps in sub-6GHz and up to 3.55Gbps with 4G and 5G dual connectivity. Based on advanced 8nm FinFET process technology, the Samsung Exynos 980 comes with a powerful octa-core CPU that integrates two of the latest high-performance Cortex-A77 CPU cores and six efficient Cortex-A55 cores.

The chipset features an integrated high-performance Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to provide new levels of AI capabilities and data privacy and security. The NPU and digital signal processor (DSP) combinedly add enhancements to smartphone applications such as secure user authentication, content filtering, mixed reality, to name a few.

The chipset supports ultra-high resolution up to 108-megapixels, the advanced ISP supports up to five individual sensors and is capable to run three of them concurrently. The processor also comes with HDR10+ support with dynamic mapping and encoding and decoding of 4K UHD video at 120fps.

The Exynos 980 mobile processor supports cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 standard and IEEE 802.11ax that deliver faster speed and greater stability, no matter how much the traffic is. The processor also features Bluetooth v5.0 for multi-device connectivity and GNSS for accurate location-based experiences.

The Vivo X30 is rumored to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. The device is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. As for the cameras, the X30 will feature a 64-megapixel quad-camera system on the back and 32-megapixel selfie shooter.