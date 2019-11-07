International Development News
Development News Edition

Vivo X30 to debut next month with Samsung Exynos 5G 980 SoC

The Vivo X30 is rumored to come with an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Vivo X30 to debut next month with Samsung Exynos 5G 980 SoC

Vivo X30 with Exynos 980 SoC, Samsung's first AI mobile processor with an integrated 5G modem will officially be unveiled in December, the Chinese phone maker announced at a joint press conference with the South Korean tech giant in Beijing, China.

Samsung unveiled the Exynos 980 chipset in early September and comes with an integrated 5G modem that delivers blazingly fast downlink speed of up to 2.55Gbps in sub-6GHz and up to 3.55Gbps with 4G and 5G dual connectivity. Based on advanced 8nm FinFET process technology, the Samsung Exynos 980 comes with a powerful octa-core CPU that integrates two of the latest high-performance Cortex-A77 CPU cores and six efficient Cortex-A55 cores.

The chipset features an integrated high-performance Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to provide new levels of AI capabilities and data privacy and security. The NPU and digital signal processor (DSP) combinedly add enhancements to smartphone applications such as secure user authentication, content filtering, mixed reality, to name a few.

The chipset supports ultra-high resolution up to 108-megapixels, the advanced ISP supports up to five individual sensors and is capable to run three of them concurrently. The processor also comes with HDR10+ support with dynamic mapping and encoding and decoding of 4K UHD video at 120fps.

The Exynos 980 mobile processor supports cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 standard and IEEE 802.11ax that deliver faster speed and greater stability, no matter how much the traffic is. The processor also features Bluetooth v5.0 for multi-device connectivity and GNSS for accurate location-based experiences.

The Vivo X30 is rumored to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. The device is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. As for the cameras, the X30 will feature a 64-megapixel quad-camera system on the back and 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

China's Didi reverses decision to allow late rides for men only

Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing, which plans to relaunch its carpool service suspended after a woman was murdered by her driver last year, reversed a decision on Thursday to allow late rides for male passengers only. Didis Hitch carp...

Tall Afghan fan manages to grab eyeballs but not room

Where the star-studded cricket teams failed, an Afghanistan fan, standing tall at 8 feet and two-inch, grabbed plenty of eyeballs. The downside was that he struggled to find accommodation. Alone in a city where he knows no one, a frustrated...

Cognizant to hire over 23,000 students in 2020

IT firm Cognizant on Thursday said it plans to hire more than 23,000 STEM graduates and post-graduates from technical institutions in India in 2020. This comes at a time when the US-based company -- which has about two lakh employees in Ind...

Redskins activate RB Guice off injured reserve

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice was activated off injured reserve and is eligible to play in next weeks game against the visiting New York Jets. Guice has been sidelined since sustaining a torn meniscus in his knee during Was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019