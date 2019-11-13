International Development News
Development News Edition

Snapchat brings new Gucci-themed Portal Lens

Snapchat has teamed up with Gucci to roll out a new Portal Lens that transport you to a 3D world where you can interact with objects.

  • ANI
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 22:22 IST
Snapchat brings new Gucci-themed Portal Lens
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Snapchat has teamed up with Gucci to roll out a new Portal Lens that transport you to a 3D world where you can interact with objects.

As Engadget notes, the new Portal Lens takes you to a virtual beach filled with handbags and accessories by the luxury brand. The Gucci Portal Lens is accessible to users anywhere in the world through the Lens Carousel.

The new Lens is in line with Gucci's Gift Giving campaign. There are plenty of holiday-themed AR elements, including a Christmas tree with gifts in the middle of the beach, palm trees raining candy canes, and a snowman made of sand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Chaos in Hong Kong as pro-democracy protests 'blossom everywhere'

Pro-democracy protesters Wednesday stepped up a blossom everywhere campaign of road blocks and vandalism across Hong Kong that has crippled the international financial hub this week and ignited some of the worst violence in five months of u...

UPDATE 2-UK's Royal Mail wins bid to block Christmas strikes

British postal company Royal Mail on Wednesday won a high court injunction to stop strikes by its biggest union around the time of a national election on Dec. 12 and in the busy run-up to Christmas. Members of the Communication Workers Unio...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Tunisia's parliament picks moderate Islamist party leader as speaker

Tunisias new parliament on Wednesday elected Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, as its speaker after the rival Heart of Tunisia party backed him, opening the way for a possible coalition government between the...

FACTBOX-'I can do whatever I want': Quotes, reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

Below are quotations from the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing into allegations about Trumps dealings with Ukraine and noteworthy outside reaction.HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SPEAKING THIS MORNING TO ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019