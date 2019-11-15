Google News wants you to read beyond headlines with new tool

Google News has rolled out a new tool that is aimed at helping users discover content beyond catchy headlines on a daily basis.

Called, 'Beyond the Headlines', the tool shows stories which are in-depth and explore important issues such as healthcare, environment, and education, the official blog notes.

The tool uses Google News algorithms to surface the in-depth news stories of importance. It is available on desktop globally in US English. The company plans to add more languages and mobile support in 2020. (ANI)

