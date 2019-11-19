International Development News
Xiaomi Mi Band 3i arriving on November 21 in India

The upcoming fitness band will most likely feature the same design as the Mi Band 3 and will be priced less than Rs 2,000.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Just two months after the launch of much-anticipated Mi Smart Band 4, Chinese smartphone and wearables maker Xiaomi is gearing up to launch yet another fitness band in India. A teaser posted on Xiaomi India's official Twitter handle promoting the upcoming 'RunWithMi' marathon drops a hint regarding the fitness band.

"Good thiiings come to those who run" reads a line on the poster which hints that the upcoming Mi Smart Band will be called Mi Band 3i. The upcoming fitness band will most likely feature the same design as the Mi Band 3 and will be priced less than Rs 2,000.

The Mi Band 3 features an OLED Touchscreen and comes with a 5ATM (up to 50 M) water-resistant rating. Other features include Real-time Activity Tracking, Daily Step Count and Heart Rate Monitor. Powered by a high-density Li-Polymer battery, the smart band operates for up to 20 days with a single full charge on normal use.

Xiaomi is organizing the second edition of its RunWithMi event Energized by Mi Smart Band on December 1 at the Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru. Every event finisher will receive an upcoming Mi Smart Band and e-certificate as a reward.

