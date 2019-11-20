OxygenOS 10.0.2 update rolled out for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus has started pushing the OxygenOS 10.0.2 update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro with an Android security patch for October 2019, general bug fixes and other improvements.

The OTA update based on Android 10 is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs. The new update brings optimized Bluetooth connectivity, optimized charging performance with third-party chargers, improved system stability and more.

Here's the full Changelog:

System

Optimized the standby power consumption

Optimized the expanded screenshot feature

Optimized the Bluetooth connectivity in the automobiles

Improved the translation accuracy

Optimized overall communication (network, phone calls, mobile data) performance

Optimized charging performance with the third-party chargers

Fixed the blank screen issue

Fixed fingerprint icon animation issue

Fixed the volume issue with AirPods

Fixed the black bar issue while charging or playing a video

Updated Android security patch to 2019.10

Improved system stability and general bug fixes

Camera (OnePlus 7 Pro)

Optimized the performance of Super Stable feature in the Video for the Camera app

If you haven't received this new build as an OTA, check it manually by visiting Settings > System Update in your device.