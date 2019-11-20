OxygenOS 10.0.2 update rolled out for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro
The new update brings optimized Bluetooth connectivity, optimized charging performance with third-party chargers, improved system stability and more.
OnePlus has started pushing the OxygenOS 10.0.2 update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro with an Android security patch for October 2019, general bug fixes and other improvements.
The OTA update based on Android 10 is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs. The new update brings optimized Bluetooth connectivity, optimized charging performance with third-party chargers, improved system stability and more.
Here's the full Changelog:
System
- Optimized the standby power consumption
- Optimized the expanded screenshot feature
- Optimized the Bluetooth connectivity in the automobiles
- Improved the translation accuracy
- Optimized overall communication (network, phone calls, mobile data) performance
- Optimized charging performance with the third-party chargers
- Fixed the blank screen issue
- Fixed fingerprint icon animation issue
- Fixed the volume issue with AirPods
- Fixed the black bar issue while charging or playing a video
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.10
- Improved system stability and general bug fixes
Camera (OnePlus 7 Pro)
- Optimized the performance of Super Stable feature in the Video for the Camera app
If you haven't received this new build as an OTA, check it manually by visiting Settings > System Update in your device.
