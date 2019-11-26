Redmi K30 arriving on December 10; to support dual-mode 5G

Redmi K30 series, the follow-up to the company's K20 series launched earlier this year will make its debut in Mainland China on December 10, Lu Weibing, Redmi VP and General Manager confirmed today on Weibo.

Under the series, the company will launch Redmi K30 while its Pro-version is expected to hit markets in 2020. The upcoming series will support SA / NSA dual-mode 5G and come with dual selfie cameras with a punch-hole on the upper right corner.

According to the latest leaks and rumors, the Redmi K30 will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and will adopt Qualcomm Snapdragon 7xx series chipset. Speculations are also being made that the upcoming series will be equipped with Dimensity 1000 SoC, MediaTek's first 5G mobile SoC based on 7nm process technology. The chipset delivers up to 4.7Gbps performance, full 5G stand-alone and non-stand alone support and 2G to 5G support.

According to MediaTek, Dimensity powered devices will start hitting the market in Q1 of 2020 which further hints that the Redmi K30 Pro will be the one adopting the Dimensity 1000 5G chipset.

Furthermore, the Redmi K30 Series will support 30W fast charging technology.