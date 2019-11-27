Timeline for Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update for Realme devices

Oppo recently launched the latest version of its ColorOS operating system in India. Earlier this week, its former sub-brand Realme also announced that its own customized UI based on ColorOS 7 and Android 10 will soon be released for Realme devices, with Realme X2 Pro being the first to receive the update.

The all-new realme's customized UI will be launched for various realme smartphones starting from January 2020. The new UI from realme will feature interesting customizations adding on to the experience which will be closer to stock-Android features, the Chinese company said in a post in its official community forum.

According to the post, Realme X2 Pro users will start receiving a special ColorOS 7 Beta from December 18th onwards while the Realme XT users who have already participated in the ColorOS 6.7 program will also receive ColorOS 7 updates by November end.

The ColorOS 7 update will be pushed to other devices in 2020. Here's the timeline:

January: Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT

Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT February: Realme X and Realme 5 Pro

Realme X and Realme 5 Pro March : Realme X2 Pro

: Realme X2 Pro April: Realme 3 and Realme 3i

Realme 3 and Realme 3i May: Realme 5 and Realme 5s

Realme 5 and Realme 5s June: Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro Q3, 2020: Realme C2

With all new and interesting features in realme customized UI Based on Android 10 and ColorOS 7, users will be able to get a seamless experience with some special features that will be closer to stock Android experience. Realme

With Realme's customized ColoOS 7 update, users will experience enhanced security, software stability, system-wide dark mode, smoother gaming graphics, better RAM management and seamless video and vlogging experience along with more customization options such as app icons, shape & size and font change.