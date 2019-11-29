Pixpay, the new challenger bank for pocket money dependent kids

A French startup, Pixpay, wants to make pocket money go cashless for your kids. The service, based on challenger banks, allows anyone older than 10 years old, including parents, to create an account, get a debit card, and manage kids' pocket money, TechCrunch reports.

It allows users to generate virtual cards for online payments, create projects and set money aside, and more. Parents can also define an interest rate on a vault account. Pixpay costs 2.99 euros per month per card. Transactions outside of the Eurozone cost 2 per cent foreign exchange and ATM withdrawals cost 2 euros. (ANI)

