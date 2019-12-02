Apple brings tap-to-pay Express Transit to London's Underground

Apple has expanded its cashless fare payment system to London's Underground.

The Express Transit feature on Apple Pay allows commuters on public transport systems to use the payment service without authenticating with Face ID or Touch ID, Mashable notes.

It simply allows one to tap their iPhone or Apple Watch on the card reader and get through the entry gates. Commuters with iPhone 6S and SE onwards, or Apple Watches, will be able to use the feature across Tube, buses, and trams. (ANI)

