Vivo V17 announced with iView display, 48MP quad rear cameras

Vivo India announced today the Vivo V17 mid-range smartphone with iView display, 48MP AI quad rear camera setup and 4500mAh long-lasting battery.

Priced starting at Rs 22,990, the device is available for pre-booking in Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice color options and lone 8GB+128GB storage variant. Launch offers include Jio benefits worth Rs.12000, 5 percent cashback on HDFC and ICICI credit cardS and EMI and No Cost EMI upto 12 months.

The Vivo V17 boasts a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and 91.38 screen-to-body-ratio. The customized next-generation S-AMOLED display, as the company says, is made of the latest E3 OLED and offers an aspect ratio of 20:9, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and low brightness anti-flicker technology for the eye-protection.

The V17 Pro adopts an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE Mobile Platform based on 11 nm process technology along with Adreno 612 GPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM onboard storage which is further expandable up to 256GB. The phone is powered by a 4500mAh battery that supports 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging and runs on FunTouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9 Pie.

For gaming and seamless multitasking capabilities, the phone comes with Vivo multi-turbo acceleration technology that comprises of six modes: The Net Turbo mode helps maintain an improved network status, while the Center Turbo ensures that the game's CPU and memory consumption remains smooth and lag-free. The AI Turbo studies phone usage and helps open applications that you commonly use in a faster and optimized manner, while the Cooling Turbo mode comes handy during intense gaming sessions and helps bring down the phone's temperature. The other two modes include Game Turbo and ART++ Turbo.

The Vivo V17 features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and AI Quad camera setup with advanced noise reduction capabilities on the back. It incorporates a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, followed by an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degrees field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, both with f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera supports Super night mode, Super Night Selfie, Ultra Stable Video, Super EIS for videos, AI HDR, SLO-MO and more features.

Connectivity options onboard the Vivo V17 include Dual Sim Dual Standby, WiFi (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, FM, NFC, OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.