Google's Year in Search: Here's what Indians Googled the most in 2019
The ICC Cricket World Cup that witnessed a nerve-wracking final match between champions England and New Zealand grabbed the top spot in Google searches this year in India.
As 2019 nears its end, search giant Google has unveiled the 2019 Year in Search, a list of top trending searches across news, sporting events, personalities, movies, songs, and more categories.
The top 10 overall list of trending searches this year include:
1. Cricket World Cup
2. Lok Sabha Elections
The 2019 Indian general elections that were held in April-May 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's bicameral Parliament, took the second spot in the overall category.
3. Chandrayaan
The Chandrayaan-2 mission, a highly complex mission launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) with the goal of exploring the south pole of the Moon grabbed the third spot.
4. Kabir Singh
Kabir Singh, a Hindi romantic drama starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani secured the fourth spot on the list.
5. Avengers: Endgame
Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans-starrer Avengers: Endgame, a 2019 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers took the fifth spot.
Others joining the top ten list in the overall category are: Article 370, NEET results, Joker, Captain Marvel, and PM Kisan Yojana.
Here are trending searches across other categories:
Personalities
- Abhinandan Varthaman
- Lata Mangeshkar
- Yuvraj Singh
- Anand Kumar
- Vicky Kaushal
- Rishabh Pant
- Ranu Mondal
- Tara Sutaria
- Siddharth Shukla
- Koena Mitra
Sports Events
- Cricket World Cup
- Pro Kabaddi League
- Wimbledon
- Copa América
- Australian Open
- French Open
- Super Bowl
- The Ashes
- US Open
- Indian Super League
Movies
- Kabir Singh
- Avengers: Endgame
- Joker
- Captain Marvel
- Super 30
- Mission Mangal
- Gully Boy
- War
- Housefull 4
- Uri - The Surgical Strike
News
- Lok Sabha election results
- Chandrayaan
- Article 370
- PM Kisan Yojana
- Maharashtra assembly elections
- Haryana assembly election result
- Pulwama attack
- Cyclone Fani
- Ayodhya verdict
- Amazon forest fire
Songs
- Le Photo Le
- Teri Meri Kahani
- Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiyan
- Vaste
- Coca-Cola Tu
- Gori Tori Chunari Ba Lal Lal Re
- Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
- Ladki Aankh Mare
- Payaliya Bajni Lado Piya
- Kya Baat Hai
What is...
- What is Article 370?
- What is exit poll?
- What is a black hole?
- What is howdy Modi?
- What is e-cigarette?
- What is DLS method in cricket?
- What is Ayodhya case?
- What is Article 15?
- What is surgical strike?
- What is National Register of Citizens of India?
How to...
- How to vote
- How to link Aadhar to PAN
- How to check name in voter list
- How to check NEET result
- How to select channels as per TRAI
- How to remove Holi colour
- How to play PUBG
- How to get Fastag
- How to know polling booth
- How to file GSTR-9
Near me
- Dance classes near me
- Salons near me
- Costume stores near me
- Mobile stores near me
- Saree shop near me
- Air quality Index near me
- Furniture store near me
- Toy store near me
- Electronic stores near me
- Spa near me
