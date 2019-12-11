Google's Year in Search: Here's what Indians Googled the most in 2019

As 2019 nears its end, search giant Google has unveiled the 2019 Year in Search, a list of top trending searches across news, sporting events, personalities, movies, songs, and more categories.

The top 10 overall list of trending searches this year include:

1. Cricket World Cup

The ICC Cricket World Cup that witnessed a nerve-wracking final match between champions England and New Zealand grabbed the top spot in Google searches this year in India.

2. Lok Sabha Elections

The 2019 Indian general elections that were held in April-May 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's bicameral Parliament, took the second spot in the overall category.

3. Chandrayaan

The Chandrayaan-2 mission, a highly complex mission launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) with the goal of exploring the south pole of the Moon grabbed the third spot.

4. Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh, a Hindi romantic drama starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani secured the fourth spot on the list.

5. Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans-starrer Avengers: Endgame, a 2019 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers took the fifth spot.

Others joining the top ten list in the overall category are: Article 370, NEET results, Joker, Captain Marvel, and PM Kisan Yojana.

Here are trending searches across other categories:

Personalities

Abhinandan Varthaman Lata Mangeshkar Yuvraj Singh Anand Kumar Vicky Kaushal Rishabh Pant Ranu Mondal Tara Sutaria Siddharth Shukla Koena Mitra

Sports Events

Cricket World Cup Pro Kabaddi League Wimbledon Copa América Australian Open French Open Super Bowl The Ashes US Open Indian Super League

Movies

Kabir Singh Avengers: Endgame Joker Captain Marvel Super 30 Mission Mangal Gully Boy War Housefull 4 Uri - The Surgical Strike

News

Lok Sabha election results Chandrayaan Article 370 PM Kisan Yojana Maharashtra assembly elections Haryana assembly election result Pulwama attack Cyclone Fani Ayodhya verdict Amazon forest fire

Songs

Le Photo Le Teri Meri Kahani Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiyan Vaste Coca-Cola Tu Gori Tori Chunari Ba Lal Lal Re Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Ladki Aankh Mare Payaliya Bajni Lado Piya Kya Baat Hai

What is...

What is Article 370? What is exit poll? What is a black hole? What is howdy Modi? What is e-cigarette? What is DLS method in cricket? What is Ayodhya case? What is Article 15? What is surgical strike? What is National Register of Citizens of India?

How to...

How to vote How to link Aadhar to PAN How to check name in voter list How to check NEET result How to select channels as per TRAI How to remove Holi colour How to play PUBG How to get Fastag How to know polling booth How to file GSTR-9

Near me