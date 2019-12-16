Left Menu
Development News Edition

Android's future in Turkey uncertain as Google warns businesses

Android's future in Turkey uncertain as Google warns businesses
Image Credit: Twitter (@Android)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Google has warned its Turkish business partners that it might not be able to work with them on new Android phones.
  • The statement by Google comes as Turkey's competition authority is increasing pressure on it for violating competition law.
  • In Google's statement provided by Turkey's Haberturk, the search giant also called on its partners to exert pressure on authorities.
  • Turkish authorities have asked Google to allow consumers to choose different search engines in its Android mobile operating system.

Google has told its Turkish business partners it will not be able to work with them on new Android phones to be released in Turkey after the Turkish competition board ruled that changes Google made to its contracts were not acceptable. Turkey's competition authority had fined Google 93 million lira ($17.4 million) in September 2018 for violating competition law with its mobile software sales. The company was given six months to make changes to restore competition.

Turkey's competition board ruled on Nov. 7 that changes which Google made in its contracts with its business partners in line with the board's demands were inadequate as they still did not allow changes to the default search engine. "We've informed our business partners that we will not be able to work with them on new Android phones to be released for the Turkish market," the Google statement said.

"Consumers will be able to purchase existing device models and will be able to use their devices and applications normally. Google's other services will be unaffected," it said, adding that it was working with the authority to resolve the issue. Google made the announcement via a Turkish public relations company, which sent the statement to Reuters on Monday after Turkey's Haberturk reported the move at the weekend.

The competition board said it imposed a fine on Google of 0.05% of its revenue per day over the violation and that this would remain in place until all demands were met. Google was given a 60-day period to challenge the ruling. The regulator had asked Google to change all its software distribution agreements to allow consumers to choose different search engines in its Android mobile operating system. The probe was triggered by a filing by Russian competitor Yandex.

Haberturk had reported Google had shared in its letter to business partners the contact details of Turkey's trade minister and the head of its competition authority and called on them to exert pressure in order to change the decision.

In January 2019, the competition authority also said it had launched an investigation into whether Google broke competition law with algorithms it uses for searches and to target advertisements.

That probe followed a complaint that Alphabet Inc's Google unit had "abused its dominant position and made the efforts of other companies difficult", the authority said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 17-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in more than a year on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets run to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest i...

Lynda Keene appointed as Chief Executive of Tourism Export Council

The Board of the Tourism Export Council of New Zealand TECNZ is delighted to announce that Lynda Keene has been appointed in the role of Chief Executive.Anna Black, Board Chair of TECNZ says, Lynda has extensive experience with inbound tour...

Blue Jackets stop Caps' road streak with shutout

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 3-0 Monday night. Eric Robinson also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who have won six of their past seve...

Brees becomes NFL's all-time TD pass king

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning to become the NFLs career leader in touchdown passes on Monday night. Brees 5-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hill with 708 left in the third quarter against Indianapolis -- Brees ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019