YouTube rolls out new personalised playlists

To make your music consumption pattern more personalised, YouTube Music has introduced a shelf of three new mixes.

The new personalised mixes include a Discover Mix, updated every Wednesday, New Release Mix, updated every Friday, and Your Mix, the official blog notes.

The new playlists will be updated regularly and use your listening history to create a fresh guide of personalised content every week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.