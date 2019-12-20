Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft has not reached correct orbit- company

Boeing Co launched its new astronaut capsule on Friday on an unmanned debut journey to the International Space Station, but the capsule had not yet reached the orbit required for it to get to the station, the company said.

The CST-100 Starliner astronaut capsule was not yet in the desired orbit after its launch earlier from Cape Canaveral in Florida, a Boeing spokeswoman said.

The U.S. space agency NASA said the spacecraft was currently in a stable position but not in its "planned orbit".

