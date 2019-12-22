Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-'Bull's-eye' landing in New Mexico for Boeing's Starliner astronaut capsule

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 19:32 IST
UPDATE 2-'Bull's-eye' landing in New Mexico for Boeing's Starliner astronaut capsule
Image Credit: Reuters

Boeing Co's Starliner astronaut spacecraft landed in the New Mexico desert on Sunday, the company said, after faulty software forced officials to cut short an unmanned mission aimed at taking it to the International Space Station. The landing at 7:58 a.m. ET (1258 GMT) in the White Sands desert capped a turbulent 48 hours for Boeing's botched milestone test of an astronaut capsule that is designed to help NASA regain its human spaceflight capabilities.

"We hit the bull's-eye," a Boeing spokesman said on a Livestream of the landing. The landing will yield the mission's most valuable test data after failing to meet its core objective of docking to the space station.

After Starliner's touchdown, teams of engineers in trucks raced to inspect the vehicle, whose six airbags cushioned its impact on the desert surface as planned, a live video feed showed. The spacecraft was in an apparently stable condition after landing, according to images posted by officials from the U.S. space agency NASA.

The CST-100 Starliner's debut launch to orbit was a milestone test for Boeing. The company is vying with SpaceX, the privately held rocket company of billionaire high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, to revive NASA's human spaceflight capabilities. SpaceX carried out a successful unmanned flight of its Crew Dragon capsule to the space station in March. The Starliner capsule was successfully launched from Florida on Friday, but an automated timer error prevented it from attaining the right orbit to meet and dock with the space station.

That failure came as Boeing sought an engineering and public relations victory in a year that has seen corporate crisis over the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner following two fatal crashes of the aircraft. The company's shares dropped 1.6% on Friday. PARACHUTE CHALLENGE

Ahead of Sunday's landing, Starliner's three main parachutes deployed just over one mile (1,600 meters) from the Earth's surface after enduring intense heat from the violent reentry through the atmosphere, plummeting at 25 times the speed of sound. The parachute deployment, one of the most challenging procedures under the program to develop a commercial manned space capsule, earned Boeing a fresh win after a previous mishap where one parachute failed to deploy during a November test of Starliner's abort thrusters.

That test tossed the capsule miles into the sky to demonstrate its ability to land a crew safely back on the ground in the event of a launch failure. For the current mission, Boeing and NASA officials said they still do not understand why software caused the craft to miss the orbit required.

Sunday's landing marked the first time a U.S. orbital space capsule designed for humans landed on land. All past U.S. capsules, including SpaceX's Crew Dragon, splashed down in the ocean. Russia's Soyuz capsules and China's past crew capsules made land landings.

The now-retired Space Shuttle used to glide in like a massive plane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

EIB chief slams slow industrial response to climate change

The president of the European Investment Bank, the EUs lending arm, has sharply criticized industrial companies for reacting too slowly to climate change, saying some bosses had been asleep at the wheel. In an interview to appear in German ...

Islamic outfits PFI, SIMI supected behind UP violence; toll rises to 17

Blaming outsiders for the violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the UP government on Sunday said six people from West Bengal associated with Islamic outfits PFI and SIMI have been arrested, even as the death toll ros...

UP BJP chief asks SP leaders to visit Bengal to see how TMC runs govt

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh asked SP leaders on Sunday to visit West Bengal and see it for themselves how the TMC ran the government in that state. His comments came hours after Samajwadi Party SP chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed...

We will convince parties on NRC when it's ready, says BJP

We will convince parties on NRC when its ready, says BJP Hyderabad, Dec 22 PTI The BJP will convince the BJD and the JD U, which had come out against NRC, as and when it will be taken up for implementation nationwide, BJP national spokespe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019