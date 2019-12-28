Left Menu
LG brings the kitchen garden literally inside the kitchen with new indoor cultivator

The South Korean home appliance giant LG plans to give 'kitchen gardens' a whole new meaning. Now, it'll be possible to grow your leafy greens right in your kitchen if you're not lucky enough to have a backyard.

LG brings the kitchen garden literally inside the kitchen with new indoor cultivator
Indoor vertical farming has started to pick up in urban areas and is set to change how city dwellers will source their veggies (Picture Courtesy: LG website).

The South Korean home appliance giant LG plans to give 'kitchen gardens' a whole new meaning. Now, it'll be possible to grow your leafy greens right in your kitchen if you're not lucky enough to have a backyard. According to Cnet, this device is a full-sized indoor gardening appliance with a built-in refrigerator. It will probably be called LG Harvester and is slated to be displayed at the CES technology convention next year.

The appliance is set up in a vertical column structure and can control moisture, light and temperature levels to create the optimal growing conditions specific to each variety of plant. The Harvester, thanks to its flexible modules, can even mimic the outdoor temperature changes that occur depending on the time of the day. The device also features LED lighting, forced air circulation and wick based water management systems.

The kitchen garden will do its job with an all in one seed package and additionally, users can control its settings through an app even while being away from home. Around 24 packages of seeds can be accommodated in one device and the initial packages are expected to contain 20 plant varieties such as lettuce, chicory, and basil. Along with the seeds, the packages would also contain peat moss and fertilizers to speed up the growing process.

Indoor vertical farming has started to pick up in urban areas and is set to change how city dwellers will source their veggies. Fridge style indoor cultivators from Viking and Urban Cultivator are the ones against which LG would have to compete for the indoor garden market pie. As Cnet reports, the LG appliance is quite bulky in terms of dimensions and would require a good amount of space to accommodate in an indoor setting. (ANI)

