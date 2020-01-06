Samsung at CES 2020: Key takeaways

At the 53rd annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's biggest show for consumer technologies, South Korean tech giant Samsung showcased a wide range of newest products and services including Q950TS 8K QLED television, latest gaming monitors, the Odyssey G9, and G7, lifestyle TVs and innovative home appliances.

Here are the key consumer tech products that Samsung showcased at the CES 2020 tech event in Las Vegas.

Q950TS QLED 8K TV

Samsung's Q950TS QLED 8K TV that features an Infinity Screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 99 percent is the industry's first 8K TV to combine a striking, ultra-thin form factor, premium 8K picture quality, and immersive sound experience.

The Q950 is only 15 millimeters thin across the entire display and boasts a completely flat black panel. Utilizing the Adaptive Picture feature, the 8K TV can also optimize the screen to both ambient conditions and individual images.

The flagship TV adopts next-generation AI Quantum Processor with built-in 8K AI upscaling and deep-learning capabilities that can automatically upscale non-8K content to pristine and true-to-life 8K resolution. The innovative AI processor also powers Tizen, Samsung's open smart home platform to enhance user experience.

Image Credit: Samsung

Other features onboard the TV include HDR10+, AV1 codec, Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+) technology, Active Voice Amplifier Universal Guide, Samsung TV Plus, and AI ScaleNet to ensure a smooth streaming connection.

8K resolution has the potential to transform our industry. Screens over 75" are the fastest growing segment in the market, and that segment is where 8K resolution matters the most," said Joe Stinziano, Head of Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung Electronics America. Our 2020 8K lineup demonstrates the power of this potential. Its unprecedented immersive capabilities and unparalleled smart features empower consumers to pursue their passions more simply and more comprehensively than ever before. Joe Stinziano, Head of Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung Electronics America

MicroLED TVs

Combining the next-generation screen technology with unprecedented customization capabilities, the home-ready, modular MicroLED TVs from Samsung take the viewing experience to a whole new level.

The new 88-inch and 150-inch MicroLED TVs come with an ultra-slim infinity design, virtually eliminating all four sides of the bezels. Leveraging upscaling abilities based on deep learning, the modular MicroLED TVs offer best-in-class picture quality with greater depth, better resolution, and higher clarity as well as a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

Odyssey gaming monitors

The global tech leader also introduced Odyssey G9 and Odyssey G7, the company's new line-up of groundbreaking curved QLED gaming monitors with extremely deep curvature and industry-leading performance features to give gamers an entirely new and immersive experience.

Odyssey G9

The Odyssey G9 is the world's first Dual Quad High-Definition gaming monitor with a 1000R curved screen, 32:9 aspect ratio and QLED technology for a more realistic gaming experience.

The G9 features a striking new design and an industry-leading 49-inch display with 5120×1440-pixels resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 32:9 aspect ratio, a deep and immersive 1000R curvature, and a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m2. The monitor features Quantum dot technology combined with an HDR1000 VA panel to produce lifelike colors in vivid detail.

Image: Odyssey G7 and G9 curved gaming monitors

Odyssey G7

The Odyssey G7 packs the same feature as the G9 in smaller 32-inch and 27-inch Quad-High Definition (QHD) screen with 2560×1440-pixels resolution and16:9 aspect ratio. The G7's QLED screen with Quantum dot technology and G7 HDR600 VA panel are further complemented by a 600 cd/m2 peak brightness.

The new Odyssey portfolio proves that Samsung is continuing to drive innovation with industry-leading technology and design that allow gamers significantly better performances Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics

The newest gaming monitors from Samsung will be available globally beginning Q2 2020.

Lifestyle TVs

The Sero, Samsung's versatile lifestyle TV which was initially rolled out in South Korea, last year, has the capability to flip 90 degrees, allowing users to switch between landscape and portrait mode, just like smartphones. Combining cutting-edge functions of Samsung's top-level displays and modern design, the Sero TV provides a new approach to home entertainment technology.

Image Credit: Samsung

Apart from South Korea where it's already available, Sero TV will be rolled out in several global markets this year.

Consumers today expect TVs that can fully integrate into their individual lifestyles and Samsung is redefining the role of the screen creating delivering new digital services and creating new designs to enhance your life. Grace Dolan, Vice President of Marketing Communication at Samsung Electronics America

In addition, the global technology leader also unveiled a new range of Serif TV. It will now be available in 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch QLED models and two colors- Cloud White and a new Cotton Blue. The key features of Serif TV are its Iconic I-shaped design, 100 percent color volume with Quantum Dot technology, Serif Ambient Mode, and Near Field Communication(NFC).

The new versions of Frame TV were also announced at the event. This year, Frame TV will be available in 32-inch and 75-inch display sizes. The Frame comes with QLED Technology, revolutionary Art Mode that transforms the TV into a beautiful work of art when it's off, customizable frame and studio stand, and No Gap Wall Mount that perfectly fits the TV in the desired space.

In addition to unveiling a wide range of TV screens, the South Korean technology giant also introduced a new category of innovative lifestyle home appliances including the BESPOKE refrigerator, Portable Slim Double Induction, Cube Refrigerator series, and Shoe Care System. The new smart appliances have been designed to help consumers make their home lives more convenient and more connected.

